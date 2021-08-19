Radar

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Thursday’s scattered thunderstorms give way to hotter temperatures this weekend

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue across the ArkLaTex. As of 3 PM, a strong line of showers and storms are moving across Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas. The main threats will be lots of lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Over the last few days, thunderstorms have dumped some heavy rain especially over the northwestern corner of the area. Radar is estimating values between 4-6 inches. The good news is the rain chances will go away soon.

Recent rainfall totals in last 24 hours

For Friday, the upper disturbance will move to the east and a few isolated storms will be possible. Beginning Saturday, the weather story becomes heat. Highs will make their return to typical August levels in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely return into the triple digits. An upper high will set up over the Southeast keeping the region rain-free. The heatwave will continue into the first half of next week. I wouldn’t be surprised to see someone seeing a daytime high of 100 degrees.

By the end of next week, heat levels will begin to decrease as scattered thunderstorm chances begin to increase. In the tropics, we still have TS Grace and Henri. Grace will remain a Mexico issue as the upper high will keep well south of the United States. For TS Henri, it remains a non-factor for us but it could become an issue for New England next week.

The next seven days

