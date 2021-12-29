Today’s severe threat decreasing with more severe weather possible Friday night into Saturday

The threat of severe weather today will continue to decrease. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Much colder air invades the area Sunday followed by another warming trend next week.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will move out of the area Wednesday evening. Temperatures Wednesday began in the 50s and 60s and have returned to the 70s. Look for the warm air to stick around Thursday. Temperatures will get off to a cooler start. Lows Thursday morning will mainly be in the 50s. We will warm to the mid to upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

Futurecast shows today’s thunderstorms shifting to the east and the clouds decreasing over most of the area Wednesday night. Thursday will begin with some sunshine but clouds will likely increase once again during the day. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night. Friday will also be mostly cloudy and rather breezy. As our next disturbance approaches, we will see a chance for a few scattered showers. Thunderstorms will increase over the northern half of the area Friday night. They will slowly move southeast into the southeast half of the area late Friday night and Saturday morning. Severe weather will be possible with this activity with all severe weather threats possible.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk Friday night over the northern half of the area. That risk will shift into the eastern half of the area Saturday morning.

Models, including Futurecast, show that we will likely see rather limited rainfall totals. Most of the area will receive less than 1”. A few scattered locations could see totals of 1-2”

A cold front will move through the area Saturday. This front will usher in much colder and drier air. Look for the clouds to decrease some Saturday night. This will allow temperatures to dip well into the 20s. Sunday will be a rather chilly day with highs in the low to middle 40s. We will then see another warming trend next week with highs warming close to 70 and lows returning to the 50s by the middle of the week. Another cold front will likely move through the area late next Thursday or Thursday night. This will bring another shot at some showers and thunderstorms along with more normal temperatures next weekend.

-Todd Warren