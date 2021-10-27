Today’s severe weather threat is ending; cooler temperatures return with lots of wind

Today’s main severe weather threat has ended across the ArkLaTex. More storms are possible into the evening. Look for lots of wind from tonight through Friday. Temperatures will be below normal through Friday. Halloween weekend looks sunny and pleasant.

Much cooler air will be invading the ArkLaTex for the next few days thanks to a gusty northwest wind. We will likely see wind speeds Thursday in the range of 20 to 30 mph. It will stay rather windy Friday with a northwesterly wind of 15 to 25 mph.

Temperatures Thursday will be below normal. Look for lows Thursday morning to range from the lower 50s north to the mid to upper 50s south. The combination of the strong northwesterly wind and lots of clouds will keep temperatures Thursday in the 60s with highs in the lower 60s north and the mid to upper 60s south.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see a temporary break in the clouds for much of Wednesday night. Clouds will return Wednesday night and will likely return for most of Thursday over most of the area. We will finally see the clouds decrease Thursday night and sunshine will return Friday and stick around into the beginning of next week. It will be rather chilly at night this weekend with lows in the 40s. Thanks to some sunshine, highs this weekend will return to the 70s with mid to upper 70s on the way just in time for Halloween. It should be a pleasant Sunday evening with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week when another cold front eases into the area. I don’t expect to see any kind of severe weather threat at this time, but some thunder will be possible. We will cool down again behind this front late next week with highs falling into the low to middle 60s and lows falling into the low to middle 40s.

-Todd Warren