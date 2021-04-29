Tornado Watch for northern ArkLaTex until 8 a.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for the northern ArkLaTex through 8 a.m. Thursday morning. In addition to a brief tornado, thunderstorms across the I-30 corridor will be capable of large hail and a damaging wind gust.

1-hour radar loop

There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect for may of the same areas as heavy rain could lead to flooded roadways and poor drainage areas. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m.

Download our weather app for updated severe weather information as well as the latest watches and warnings throughout the day.