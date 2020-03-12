Tornado Watch in effect for Southwest AR and Southeast OK until 11 PM

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, we are seeing very warm conditions. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are going to continue to develop over the northern half of the ArkLaTex. A few storms could become strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A slow-moving cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex tonight.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Friday, the cold front will stall somewhere near the Interstate 20 corridor. However, the main rain focus will stay over the northern half of the region. We will see some heavy rain over the next couple of days. The rain will continue off and on for the weekend. However, the weekend will not be a total washout. The stalled front will oscillate back and forth for the next few days. In the next two days, we could see a couple of inches of rain for areas north of Interstate 30.

Next week, we will continue to see showers and thunderstorms around. The weather pattern will keep the weather around for the next few days. Through the next seven days, we can see several inches of rain across the northern portions of the ArkLaTex. Rain amounts will be much less south of Interstate 20.

The next seven days
Next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 66°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 40% 80° 66°

Friday

69° / 59°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 69° 59°

Saturday

78° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 63°

Sunday

66° / 54°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 80% 66° 54°

Monday

70° / 58°
Showers
Showers 60% 70° 58°

Tuesday

77° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 64°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 76° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

70°

3 AM
Showers
40%
70°

69°

4 AM
Showers
40%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

6 AM
Showers
40%
68°

68°

7 AM
Showers
50%
68°

68°

8 AM
Showers
50%
68°

68°

9 AM
Showers
50%
68°

68°

10 AM
Showers
50%
68°

68°

11 AM
Showers
50%
68°

69°

12 PM
Showers
50%
69°

66°

1 PM
Showers
40%
66°

68°

2 PM
Showers
40%
68°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss