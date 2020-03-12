Tornado Watch in effect for Southwest AR and Southeast OK until 11 PM

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, we are seeing very warm conditions. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are going to continue to develop over the northern half of the ArkLaTex. A few storms could become strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A slow-moving cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex tonight.

Friday, the cold front will stall somewhere near the Interstate 20 corridor. However, the main rain focus will stay over the northern half of the region. We will see some heavy rain over the next couple of days. The rain will continue off and on for the weekend. However, the weekend will not be a total washout. The stalled front will oscillate back and forth for the next few days. In the next two days, we could see a couple of inches of rain for areas north of Interstate 30.

Next week, we will continue to see showers and thunderstorms around. The weather pattern will keep the weather around for the next few days. Through the next seven days, we can see several inches of rain across the northern portions of the ArkLaTex. Rain amounts will be much less south of Interstate 20.

The next seven days

Next seven days in Texarkana

