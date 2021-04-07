Tornado Watch in effect until 8 pm; more severe weather likely late Friday

Live severe weather update Wednesday 2:30 pm:

A cold front is moving through the ArkLaTex and bringing strong to severe thunderstorms. Look for the storms to move southeast through the area this afternoon and evening. Several storms will continue to become severe with damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph, large hail of quarter to golf ball-sized, and a few tornadoes. It still appears that the tornado threat will be highest over the eastern half of the area. The images below contain the latest from Pinpoint Doppler that contains the latest watches and warnings in effect from the National Weather Service as well as the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see the severe weather threat come to an end from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening. The threat will likely end in Texarkana between 3-4 pm. The threats should wind down in Shreveport early this evening between 6-7 pm. The storms should move out of the entire ArkLaTex by 10 pm. The northwest third of the area could actually end the day with some sunshine.

That sunshine will likely stick around through Thursday. It will combine with a breezy westerly wind to create a big warm-up. Lows Thursday morning will be in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will soar into the low to middle 80s.

We could be in for another outbreak of severe storms late Friday and Friday night. Models show that instability Friday could be higher than what we have had in place today. As you can see below, the Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a ‘slight’ severe weather risk. I wouldn’t be shocked to see that upgraded to ‘enhanced’ before Friday gets here. Unfortunately, it is possible that Friday’s storms could come during the night. Since all severe weather threats including tornadoes will be possible, make sure that you are prepared in case the storms arrive while you are sleeping.

Sunshine will return for the weekend with the above-normal temperatures continuing. Lows this weekend will be in the 50s and 60s. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. Another cold front will follow early next week. Fortunately, it appears that the best upper-level support will be well to our north and instability should be rather limited. Consequently, I don’t expect much of a severe weather threat at this time. Cooler air will return behind this front. Highs next week will retreat to the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

–Todd Warren