Live Coverage: Tornado Watch in effect until noon Easter Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for east Texas and northwest Louisiana through noon Sunday. A few tornadoes are likely, with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Now is the time to find a sturdy shelter if you live in a mobile or manufactured home.

Live severe weather coverage:

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

In addition to tornadoes, thunderstorms will be capable of damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, and large hail up to ping-pong or golf ball size.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.