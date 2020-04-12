Radar

Live Coverage: Tornado Watch in effect until noon Easter Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for east Texas and northwest Louisiana through noon Sunday. A few tornadoes are likely, with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Now is the time to find a sturdy shelter if you live in a mobile or manufactured home.

In addition to tornadoes, thunderstorms will be capable of damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, and large hail up to ping-pong or golf ball size.

Sunday

81° / 43°
Thunderstorms, some may be strong
Thunderstorms, some may be strong 90% 81° 43°

Monday

63° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 45°

Tuesday

61° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 61° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 64° 46°

Thursday

71° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 53°

Friday

73° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 73° 55°

Saturday

76° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 61°

68°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
68°

69°

10 AM
Strong Storms
80%
69°

70°

11 AM
Strong Storms
70%
70°

71°

12 PM
Strong Storms
70%
71°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
73°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
77°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
78°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
79°

77°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

66°

9 PM
Clear
10%
66°

64°

10 PM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

11 PM
Clear
10%
63°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
61°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

55°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

44°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

