SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong cold front will move into the ArkLaTex this morning pushing a line of potentially strong to severe storms across all counties and parishes. The severe weather threat will come to an end by noon or 1 p.m. as the storms exit the ArkLaTex midday.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 1 p.m.

Storm setup: The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2) outlook where the storms will be arriving between 5 – 9 a.m. this morning. While there will be potential for a few brief tornadoes, the main threat will be damaging straight-line wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

An ‘Enhanced Risk’ (level 3) for severe weather is in place for areas east of I-49 in Arkansas and Louisiana. This is where the ingredients will become more favorable for severe storms between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. today. Damaging wind gusts will be possible, as will the potential for a few tornadoes, of which a strong tornado (EF-2 or higher) could develop.

How to protect yourself: Due to the wind/tornado risk today, if you live in a mobile home find a more suitable structure to shelter during the storms.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. You can enable the alerts on your cell phone, use a NOAA weather radio, or download our weather authority app.

It will be dry and windy this afternoon:

Wind gusts ahead of and behind the line of storms will be between 40 and 50 miles per hour. These gusts not related to the thunderstorms will be high enough to damage trees and power lines, and could lead to some scattered power outages today. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m., but it will remain windy through sunset.

The severe weather threat will end just after the noon hour, and we may see some sun return today. Temperatures will be in the 70s early this morning, then drop into the 60s while it’s raining. We should warm back into the 70s once the dry air arrives this afternoon.