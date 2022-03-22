SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. for northwest Louisiana, Columbia County in Arkansas, as well as Rusk, Shelby, and Panola counties in Texas. The threat of a brief tornado will continue, but this will turn into a flash flood threat for the morning commute.

Tornado Watch until 8 a.m. Tuesday

Rain and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing early this morning across much of the ArkLaTex. Heavy rain has resulted in flash flooding around the Shreveport/Bossier area, as well as portions of Webster and Claiborne parish. Flash flooding may also impact areas of Rusk, Panola, and Harrison counties in Texas. Use caution when traveling this morning as there are likely to be flooded roads, underpasses, and intersections during your morning commute.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

The threat of heavy rain and severe weather will wind down by mid-morning, and dry and breezy weather will take over for the remainder of the day.

High temperatures will likely be in the 60s and low 70s, with wind gusting out of the west and southwest at 20 to 25 miles per hour.