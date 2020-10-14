Tracking the Tropics: How storms get their names; checking on recovery after Delta

On this episode of Tracking the Tropics, CBS 17’s Brian Hutton Jr. talks to WFLA’s Amanda Holly about how tropical systems get their names.

Until the early 1950s, tropical storms and hurricanes were tracked by year and the order in which they occurred during that year.

In 1953, the United States began using female names for storms, and, by 1978, both male and female names were used to identify Northern Pacific storms. This was then adopted in 1979 for storms in the Atlantic basin.

This hurricane season marked only the second time in history (other being 2005) that the Atlantic hurricane season had to revert to Greek names after traditional ones ran out.

In 2005, Tropical Storm Wilfred, the last of traditional names, officially formed little more than an hour before Alpha, prompting the hurricane center to tweet “get out the Greek alphabet.”

