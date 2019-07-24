Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: NHC watching area of interest in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico, just days after a short-lived tropical depression formed then dissipated.

Tropical Depression Three formed Monday near the Bahamas. The system moved north off the shore of Florida’s Atlantic coast and dissipated the following day.

NHC forecasters are now tracking an area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance has been given just a low 20 percent chance of cyclone development in the next 48 hours.

Wednesday

86° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Thursday

88° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 65°

Friday

91° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 70°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 72°

Sunday

89° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Monday

91° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 91° 74°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 72°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
3%
69°

69°

2 AM
Clear
4%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
4%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
5%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
5%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
6%
66°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
66°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
69°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

