Breaking News
Man who died after vehicle hit tree identified

Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust suppressing development

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics remain quiet despite entering what is typically the busiest time of hurricane season. Most showers and storms over the Atlantic are being suppressed thanks to Saharan dust plumes coming off the coast of Africa.

This Saharan dust is composed of dry air, strong, turbulent wind and dust particles that inhibit organization of tropical waves. Sea surface temperatures remain cooler than average in some spots and wind shear is high in the Caribbean.

The bottom line for tropical development in the near future is that it is unlikely. Long-range models keep the tropics quiet for the next 10 to 14 days.

WFLA Meteorologists Amanda Holly and Ed Bloodsworth in Tampa will be discussing the latest outlook on hurricane season Wednesday afternoon with WMBB Meteorologist Ross Whitley in Panama City.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

° / 79°
% ° 79°

Thursday

97° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 79°

Friday

97° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 80°

Saturday

98° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 98° 80°

Sunday

101° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 101° 81°

Monday

101° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 101° 80°

Tuesday

100° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
95°

95°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
95°

95°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
81°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
94°

95°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
95°

96°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
96°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss