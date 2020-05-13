Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical storm likely to develop in Atlantic this weekend

1  of  2
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The official start to hurricane season is still a few weeks away, but the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring an area for potential tropical development north of the Bahamas.

A broad area of low pressure is likely to form just north of the Bahamas late this week or early this weekend.

Preseason tropical development is never out of the question. In fact, every year for the past five years, a named storm has formed before June 1.

The current environment is conducive for the gradual development of a subtropical depression or storm to form as the disturbance moves over the western Atlantic later this week. The NHC is giving it a 70% chance for formation.

All model guidance suggest this will stay weak and out in the open ocean.

Increased rain chances are in the forecast for the east coast of Florida starting Thursday. Scattered rain is likely regardless of development through Saturday before the moisture pulls away into the Atlantic on Sunday.

The west coast of Florida will see just a 30% chance for a few scattered showers Friday. Otherwise, west coasters will be unaffected.

If gradual development occurs, the storm would be named Arthur.

Digital Anchor JB Biunno and Meteorologists Amanda Holly and Ian Oliver will be live on Tracking the Tropics at 2 p.m. ET with the latest on the potential developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

