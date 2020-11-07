Tracking the Tropics: Eta re-strengthens into tropical storm; warnings issued for Florida

Weather

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Eta re-strengthened into a tropical storm Saturday morning and tropical storm warnings were issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Tampa Bay and other areas along the west coast of Florida can expect strong gusty winds, heavy downpours and dangerous beach and boating conditions beginning late Sunday night through Thursday.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Eta was moving toward the Cayman Islands — located 45 miles west northwest of Grand Cayman. It’s moving northeast at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for south Florida from Golden Beach to Chokoloskee, including Florida Bay, as well as for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas.

Even if the center of Eta stays off the Florida coast, the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be displaced to the northeast of the storm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss