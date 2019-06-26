Tracking the Tropics: Wrapping up a quiet June

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) – June is coming to an end, which means we’re wrapping up the first month of the Atlantic hurricane season.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

There have been no named storms so far this month, and we are not expecting that to change. The last day of the month is Sunday and the tropics are currently quiet.

We already had our first named storm this year, but it happened a week before hurricane season officially began. Subtropical Storm Andrea developed south of Bermuda at the end of May. Thankfully the system was short-lived and did not pose a threat to land.

There is currently nothing brewing in the Atlantic, but the next system that develops will be named Barry. 

Meteorologists Ian Oliver and Julie Phillips of WFLA in Tampa will talk with KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans in Austin on Wednesday about what may be in store for the rest of the season. You can watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET.

We will be hosting a weather chat every Wednesday throughout the hurricane season. Check back next Wednesday for our next webcast!

PREVIOUS TRACKING THE TROPICS STREAMS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Thursday

92° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 72°

Friday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Saturday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

10 PM
Clear
7%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
8%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
5%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
7%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
7%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
8%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
8%
72°

71°

6 AM
Clear
8%
71°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
72°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
78°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
87°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
5%
91°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss