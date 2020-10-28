Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Tracking the Tropics: Zeta becomes hurricane again in the Gulf of Mexico

Weather

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Zeta became a Category 1 hurricane again on Wednesday morning and has continued to strengthen as it spins in the Gulf of Mexico toward a projected landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are warning of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge before the storm makes landfall around midday.

At 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, Zeta had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 35 miles from the storm’s center. It was about 355 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, moving north-northwest at about 17 mph.

The forecast track shows Zeta making landfall in southeastern Louisiana Wednesday afternoon and nearing the Mississippi coast on Wednesday night, then crossing the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

Forecasters say Zeta could dump between 2 and 4 inches of rain on parts of the northern and central Gulf Coast, the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians. Some areas could see between 1 and 9 feet of storm surge.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre Florida
  • Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border
  • Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Mississippi/Alabama border to Walton/Bay County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

