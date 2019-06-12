Skip to content
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: Radar
no iframe support!
Tropical Conditions and Forecasts
NHC Five Day Outlook
Current Tropical Satellite
Storm Forecast and Impacts
Conditions for Tropical Development
Tracking the Tropics
Eta pulls away from the US while two additional storms remain active
Gallery
Tracking the Tropics: Eta brings heavy rain, winds, flooding to Tampa Bay
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Tampa Bay coastline as Eta track shifts east
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta expected to strengthen as it travels over Gulf of Mexico; Subtropical Storm Theta forms
Tracking the Tropics: Eta bringing heavy rainfall, life-threatening flash flooding to portions of southeast Florida
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for parts of Florida as Eta gets closer
Video
More Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Newsfeed Now: 5 Texas power grid board members do not live in the state; Ark. couple creates Elsa ice sculpture
Video
LIVE: ERCOT comes out of ’emergency conditions’ Friday, update at 10:30 a.m.
Live
Temperatures warm above freezing Friday, record cold Friday night, a steady warming trend arrives this weekend
A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect with more record cold on the way
Video
DOTD: Do not drive around barricades
More Weather
