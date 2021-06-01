Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is underway and it’s expected to be busy.

The hurricane forecast calls for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes. Earlier this month, NOAA updated the average number of named storms from 12 to 14 and hurricanes from six to seven.

Now is the time to prepare to make sure you and your family have a plan in case the region is threatened by a tropical storm or a hurricane.

The hurricane season will run through November 30.

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss