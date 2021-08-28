Tracking the Tropics banner
Biden approves Louisiana Emergency Declaration ahead of Hurricane Ida

Tracking the Tropics

(KLFY) — On Friday, President Biden declared that an emergency exists in Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to conditions resulting from Hurricane Ida beginning August 26 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 64 Louisiana parishes.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment, and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.  Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance will be provided at 75% Federal funding. 

