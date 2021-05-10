Earliest storm on record for the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Andres formed over the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Today the big story is the heat and humidity. Yes a little rain is possible at times, but that is North of Houston today. The next couple of days we will see increasing showers and storms that could be heavy at times.

New in the world of the tropics, just over the weekend, HERE WE GO!

Suddenly in the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Andres is taking shape. The eastern Pacific season officially starts May 15th. We talk a lot about hurricane season starts June 1st. In reference to that, we’re talking about the Atlantic side.

But before that then, we had this storm form over the weekend. This was actually the earliest storm on record. Now those records go back to the 1960s the satellite era, but this is the earliest storm on record for the eastern Pacific.

Interesting to see that start to our season here.