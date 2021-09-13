State resources activated in south Texas ahead of potential flooding from tropical system forming in Gulf

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Various state resources are on standby in south Texas due to flooding concerns related to the tropical system developing in the Gulf.

Gov. Greg Abbott activated organizations along the Gulf Coast this weekend, from Beaumont to the Rio Grande Valley, in anticipation of potential flooding.

“We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” the Governor said.

“I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding,” he added.

Swift water rescue boat squads from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and game warden boat teams with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have been activated along the coast.

Additionally, the Texas Military Department’s ground transportation platoons and Texas Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages from the Department of State Health Services are now active.

Other resources, such as the Texas A&M forest Service, Texas Department of Transportation and Texas DPS, have been told they may be needed if the threat to Texas becomes greater.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss