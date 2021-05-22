Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, becoming first named storm of season

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten days before the start of hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the year.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Ana was about 175 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west at 3 mph, according to the last advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

“The storm is moving toward the west near 3 mph. A turn toward the north at a slow forward speed is expected later today, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast Sunday and Monday,” the advisory said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had announced on Thursday that another “above average” Atlantic hurricane season is expected this year.

Forecasters with NOAA predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and 10% chance of a below-normal season. Despite the likelihood for an above-average season, however, the NOAA does not predict the same historic storm activity seen in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss