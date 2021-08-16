Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Tropical Depression 8 forms near Bermuda, could become tropical storm Monday

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As two tropical systems swirl in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring another depression that’s forecast to become a tropical storm Monday.

Tropical Depression Eight was about 110 east of Bermuda at 5 a.m. ET Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving south-southwest at 5 mph.

The hurricane center said the storm could gradually strengthen into a tropical storm Monday.

The forecast track shows the storm passing the southeast and south of Bermuda over the next few days and turning toward the southwest and west. Tropical storm conditions are possible across the island Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

  • Bermuda

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss