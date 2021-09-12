Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Tropical Storm Nicholas could bring heavy rain to part of the ArkLaTex

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed Sunday morning over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.  Nicholas will slowly move towards the Texas coast during the next few days and could bring some heavy rain to a small part of the ArkLaTex later this week.

1-hour radar loop

The weekend closed with a mix of sunshine and clouds and some rather hot temperatures Sunday.  Changes are on the way as we will finally see moisture from the Gulf of Mexico return to the area Sunday night.  Futurecast shows clouds increasing over the area Sunday night with a slight chance for a few scattered showers.  The rain will probably increase in coverage Monday with a little thunder possible.  The threat of rain will likely continue Monday night and Tuesday.  We will probably experience more in terms of thunderstorms Tuesday.  

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will slowly strengthen as it moves towards the NNW in the next few days.  It is expected to track very close to the south Texas coast Tuesday with a possible landfall expected Wednesday.  Nicholas will then slowly move towards the north and eventually northeast possibly nearing the ArkLaTex Thursday or Friday.  It is still looking doubtful that the storm will cause any wind issues for our area as it will be much weaker by the time it nears our area.

Our main concern with Nicholas could be the potential for some heavy rain over part of the area.  As of right now, it appears that the heaviest rain from Nicholas will fall over SE TX and Southern Louisiana.  These areas could see rainfall totals of five to ten inches or more.  The heaviest rain in the ArkLaTex is expected over the southern edge of the area where two to nearly seven inches of rain will be possible.  It looks like areas near I-20 will pick up an inch or two of rain. The northern half of the area will likely get less than an inch.  Keep in mind that Nicholas will be a slow-moving system.  If it does take a course further to the north or west and/or arrives sooner, then our rainfall projections will go up.

Thanks to the more tropical air brought by Nicholas, daytime temperatures will be below normal this week.  Highs will likely be in the 80s.  Overnight lows will likely be above normal in the lower 70s.

–Todd Warren  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss