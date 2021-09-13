WATCH at 3:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards to speak about Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is that time of year, more wet weather is on the way.
With that incoming rain comes the possibility of flooding in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards is staying ahead of the storm as he declared a state of emergency on Sunday.
On Monday, Gov. Edwards is likely to go into more detail about the inclement weather that could hit our area.
Gov. Edwards is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. where he is expected to go over “Tropical Storm Nicholas as well as the state’s response to Hurricane Ida.”
The news conference is taking place at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy.