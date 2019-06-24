Tree falls on Bossier City home

Weather

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Trees were toppled this morning in Bossier City after overnight storms.

A tree caused significant damage after falling on a home in the 5000 block of Ogilvie Street in Bossier.

No injuries were reported.

This is the latest storm damage in northwest Louisiana. Last week an EF2 tornado destroyed the home of a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and damaged other homes in the Benton area.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 82° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Thursday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Friday

90° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
74°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
76°

79°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
82°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss