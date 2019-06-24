Tree falls on Bossier City home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Trees were toppled this morning in Bossier City after overnight storms.

A tree caused significant damage after falling on a home in the 5000 block of Ogilvie Street in Bossier.

No injuries were reported.

This is the latest storm damage in northwest Louisiana. Last week an EF2 tornado destroyed the home of a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and damaged other homes in the Benton area.

