Don’t expect much relief from the heat for a few days. Highs will stay close to 100 degrees through Wednesday. A front will move into the area Wednesday and bring scattered thunderstorms and some cooler temperatures. Rain looks promising again next week.

High temperatures so far today

The heat continues: The week began with temperatures Monday pretty close to 100 degrees over most of the ArkLaTex. Don’t look for a break from the heat until Thursday for most of the area. Tuesday will begin with warm temperatures as lows will be in the upper 70s. Highs Tuesday will once again soar into the triple digits. We will see similar conditions Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. This front will bring some relief for the rest of the week as highs will dip into the upper 80s to lower 80s on Thursday and Friday. It is possible that we could stay below normal through this weekend and much of next week.

Rain on the way: Futurecast shows that we likely won’t see much change in our weather Tuesday. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Monday night. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. A cold front will ease into our area Wednesday and bring a decent chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. That increased chance of rain will stick around through Thursday and then decrease Friday and this weekend.

Futurecast updated every hour

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

A few strong storms: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a chance that one or two storms Wednesday could possibly reach severe limits. If we do have any severe weather issues, Damaging wind will likely be the cause. Some hail will also be possible with some of the stronger storms. As of right now, it appears that we have a marginal severe weather risk which means that any severe weather will be isolated.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours

Rainfall potential this week: Most of the ArkLaTex will get some rain during the middle of next week. Futurecast shows that rainfall totals of ½” look promising for most of the area. It appears that the NE part of the area could receive more than an inch in spots. More rain looks promising once again next week. If you add this week’s rain to the rain that is possible next week, we could see rainfall totals of one to three inches over much of the area. Keep in mind that most of the heavier rain is scheduled to arrive next week. Given that this is more than a week away, we likely will see some changes. Stay tuned!