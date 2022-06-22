We will see several more days of triple-digit heat with the hottest temperatures expected Saturday. A front will bring a little rain and more normal temperatures Monday. We will see another warming trend begin late next week.

High temperatures so far today

Triple-digit heat continues: Temperatures Tuesday afternoon soared to near 100 degrees around the ArkLaTex. There is no reason to believe that this won’t continue. Temperatures this afternoon have once again soared to near 100 degrees. The reason for the extreme heat is a strong area of upper-level high pressure that will settle very near our area through the weekend.

Heat Index values have surpassed 105 degrees. We will likely get a little hotter heading into the weekend. By Saturday, temperatures in Shreveport will likely top out at around 103 degrees. Overnight lows will stay rather warm with morning temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain is possible but unlikely: Futurecast shows that the small and isolated pop-up showers that we see develop will quickly end at around sunset this evening. We will then become mostly clear. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday with a very slight chance for a random afternoon t’shower during the afternoon and early evening hours. Expect a mostly clear sky Thursday night. Friday is looking partly cloudy. The number of pop-up afternoon showers will likely decrease.

Futurecast updated every hour

Relief in sight: It still appears that we will see a front move through the area late Sunday night through Monday. This front will likely bring our next best chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Since the ridge will still be rather close to our area, it will put a lid on any significant rainfall. Models continue to show that it is most likely that our area will receive ½” or less at most locations. We could have a few isolated locations that receive up to 1”.



How much relief? Next week will begin with temperatures that will be nearly ten degrees cooler than what we will experience at the beginning of the weekend. Look for highs to fall into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will likely dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will begin to warm up again late next week with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s. It is possible that we could see the chance for some isolated areas of rain late in the week.