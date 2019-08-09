Triple-digit heat expected by the end of the weekend, rain returns next week

The heatwave intensifies starting this weekend. Rain and more seasonable temperatures still expected by the middle of next week.

Friday was another partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures once again began in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs again soared to the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values were once again near or above 105. As expected, rain was confined to the northern third of the area and even there it was rather isolated.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Expect even hotter temperatures to develop this weekend and early next week. We are still watching a large area of upper level high pressure that will be sitting over our area by early next week. This upper ridge will work to keep us dry and crank up the heat. A few isolated spots will see triple-digit heat develop as soon as Saturday. The chance for 100+ degree temperatures will likely last through Tuesday. During its peak, the heat and humidity could combine to eventually produce heat indices in excess of 110 at times. Extra care is needed if you are exposed to this heat as the body can overheat much more quickly.

Some relief is on the way by the middle of next week. The upper ridge will weaken some as it retreats to the west. This will allow a decent shot for some showers and thunderstorms to return to most of the ArkLaTex starting Wednesday. Thanks to that rain and more clouds, daytime temperatures will fall to more normal levels in the mid 90s starting as soon as Wednesday. Expect highs to return to the mid 90s. Overnight lows during the entire week ahead will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 95/73.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.