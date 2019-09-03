Triple-digit heat now looks likely later in the week, Tropical Storm Fernand forms in the western Gulf

Expect the heat to intensify in the coming days with several days of triple-digit heat possible. The dry pattern could stick around for more than a week. Tropical Depression 7 forms in the Gulf of Mexico and will not impact the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday was another day of sunshine and plenty of heat. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and once again soared into the mid to upper 90s. The upper-level area of high pressure responsible for our current hot and dry weather will move closer to us in the coming days. That means that the dry weather will stick around and temperatures could increase. Most models indicate that we could see several days with daytime highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Expect a partly cloudy and hot day for Wednesday. Overnight lows will again be in the low to mid-70s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the upper 90s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

After experiencing highs near 100 degrees from Thursday through the weekend, the upper-level ridge may weaken enough to allow daytime temperatures to ease back to the mid to upper 90. Yesterday I mentioned that we could have a few pop-up storm around the area Sunday and Monday. Today, most long-range models show that we will likely stay dry. If we see any rain in our area, it will likely be confined to the southern edge of the region.

Tropical Storm Fernand has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. I mentioned yesterday that we would likely see this form. I also mentioned that the upper-level ridge that is keeping us so hot and dry will likely steer this disturbance westward into Mexico. This course means that we will feel no impact from this system. Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Dorian continues to weaken and is now a category 2 hurricane. There has been no significant change in the forecast of Dorian’s future course. Catch live updates from our Tracking the Tropics page every three hours on the 1’s, 4’s, 7’s, and 10’s.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 92/70.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.