Triple-digit heat settles in through the weekend

The heat will likely intensify for the next several days with triple-digits likely starting Thursday. Don’t expect much of a chance for rain for the next 10 days.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Wednesday was another day of sunshine and heat. Temperatures across the ArkLaTex began in the low 70s. Daytime highs climbed into the upper 90s to near 100. You can expect even hotter conditions through the weekend as the upper-level ridge responsibly for our hot and dry weather pattern gradually shifts closer to our area. Thursday will likely be mostly sunny. Temperatures will once again begin in the low to mid-70s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100. We could see some of the hottest temperatures of the summer by the weekend. Daytime highs Saturday could climb to the 100 to 103 degree range.

The upper-level ridge will weaken a little by the first of next week. This will allow temperatures to moderate back into the mid-90s for the rest of next week. Unfortunately, the ridge will remain strong enough that it will continue to prevent any significant rain from developing over our area. This likely will continue through ALL of next week. We might see a slight chance for some scattered thunderstorms by the end of NEXT weekend. Drought continues will continue to intensify around the area. We do have some burn bans in effect for parts of E TX. Click here to see the latest burn bans in effect as reported to various stage agencies.

The tropics will continue to be quite active. Click here to head to our Tracking the Tropics page for the latest on Hurricane Dorian and other developing storms on the radar of the National Hurricane Center.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 92/70.

–Todd Warren