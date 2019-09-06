Triple-digit heat to continue through Monday with no rain for most of next week

Triple-digit heat to continue through Monday. Expect a slight cool down next week as the dry weather pattern continues.

Friday was another mostly sunny and very hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low 70s and warmed to near 100. Don’t expect any change through the weekend and possibly Monday. We will continue to see very hot conditions with highs in the 100 to 103 range through the weekend. The National Weather Service decided this morning to issue a Heat Advisory for today for much of the area. Since conditions really won’t change much for the next few days, I’d expect it to stay in effect through at least Sunday and possibly Monday. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees. Overnight lows this weekend will stay above normal in the low 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure responsible for the heat will weaken heading into next week. This will allow for daytime highs to ease into the mid-90s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows next week will likely stay in the low 70s. Keep in mind that average lows are now in the mid to upper 60s and average highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s. Thanks to the proximity of the upper ridge to the ArkLaTex, rain will be hard to find for the entire week ahead. It is quite possible that we could stay dry through next weekend.

With drought conditions intensifying over the ArkLaTex, the number of outdoor burn bans is increasing. Click here for current burn bans from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

Check back to this article for a live update at 8:30 pm Friday evening. It will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 91/69.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

99° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 73°

Saturday

101° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 74°

Sunday

100° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 100° 74°

Monday

99° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 74°

Tuesday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Wednesday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Thursday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

98°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

97°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

94°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

88°

8 PM
Clear
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
1%
80°

78°

2 AM
Clear
1%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
1%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
1%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
1%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

91°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
91°

94°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

96°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

98°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

