We will see a dry weekend across the ArkLaTex with temperatures nearing 100 degrees by the end of the weekend. Next week begins with triple-digit heat and ends with a good chance of rain with much cooler temperatures.

The intense heat returns: Temperatures will be on the rise in the ArkLaTex during the next several days. The weekend will begin with lows Saturday morning in the low to middle 70s. Above-normal temperatures return Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 90s. The warming trend will continue into the beginning of next week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s Sunday and near 100 degrees Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Overnight lows during this period will warm into the mid to upper 70s.

A dry weekend: Futurecast shows that the small areas of rain that have developed over the area Friday afternoon will quickly end Friday evening and the sky will become mostly clear. We will see lots of sunshine Saturday with a few clouds mixed in. Expect a mostly clear sky Saturday night and a partly cloudy sky Sunday. These conditions will likely repeat themselves both Monday and Tuesday.

Futurecast updated every hour

Rain returns next week: Upper-level high pressure that is now centered to our northwest will move closer to our area. This will bring the hotter and drier weather that is expected over the next several days. This ridge will retreat well to the west by the middle of next week as an upper-level low develops over the northeastern quarter of the country. This will send a front southward that will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain will begin Wednesday and reach its peak Thursday. It’s now looking as if the chance of rain could continue through next weekend and into the following week. The rain will work to end the intense heat as highs will retreat to the upper 80s to lower 90s starting next Thursday.

Rainfall potential: Even though we will have several days with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around the ArkLaTex, long-range models are in pretty good agreement that rainfall potential will be less than impressive. Most models show that totals could be close to one inch of much of the area. Given the scattered nature of the expected rain, some locations could get a bit more, while others get a bit less. It appears that the chance of getting that inch of rain will be highest over the southern half of the area.