SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a mostly sunny and hot Tuesday across the ArkLaTex with nearly all locations expected to reach 100 degrees this afternoon. Thankfully, scattered storms will return in the upcoming days to lower our temperatures a few degrees to finish out the week.

Hottest temperatures today and tomorrow: It seems like a weekly occurrence now that we will have 100-degree highs and heat advisories. After starting out in the 70s at sunrise temperatures will warm into the mid-90s by noon, with highs around 99-102 degrees. High humidity will give us a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees this afternoon, so a heat advisory is in effect for all areas until 7 p.m.

Afternoon high temperatures (left) and heat index (right)

Scattered storms return tomorrow: A weak frontal boundary combined with tropical air arriving from the Gulf Of Mexico will bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. The storms won’t get going until late in the day tomorrow, so a few areas could reach 100 degrees before any rain arrives. The threat of severe weather is low.

Futurecast updated every hour

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf, giving it a low chance of developing into a named tropical system. This area of low pressure will help to trigger a few storms Thursday, with the coverage of rain likely highest throughout east Texas and northwest Louisiana. Temperatures should be closer to ‘normal’ Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-90s to end the work week. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a half-inch in most areas. The heaviest totals may approach or exceed 1-inch in Texas and Louisiana.

National Hurricane Center 5-day outlook

Burn bans expanding: The ongoing drought and dry weather have triggered several more burn bans in the past 24 hours. Burn bans are now in effect across much of east Texas and southwest Arkansas. The map may not include the latest bans, so visit https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/current-arklatex-burn-bans/ for the most up-to-date information.