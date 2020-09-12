Tropical Depression 19 moves into the Gulf; forecast to become a hurricane

Tropical Depression 19 has moved across South Florida and is now over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center now indicates that TD 19 will soon become Tropical Storm Sally. The storm is forecast to move to the northwest and will approach the northern Gulf Coast near the Louisiana-Mississippi border Tuesday morning. By that time it will likely be a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

You can see from the continuously updated loop below that the impacts from Sally will likely stay well east of the ArkLaTex. Check back often as we still could see some forecast adjustments in the coming days.