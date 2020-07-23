Tropical Depression Eight to pass south of ArkLaTex this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Isolated to scattered showers and storms are bubbling up across the northern half of the region. For everyone else, temperatures are in the 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. After sunset, the showers and storms will weaken. Then our eyes will turn to the tropics.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Tropical Depression is slowly becoming better organized. However, it remains a tropical depression in the Central Gulf. The current forecast calls for the storm to become Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday. Hanna will make landfall along the South Texas Coast between Houston and Corpus. Although, the tropical depression will pass south of the ArkLaTex. The region will still be close enough to see scattered showers and storms. The best chance of storms will come Friday and Saturday for areas along and south of Interstate 20. We will see how far north the storms make it.

To the east, we are still watching Tropical Storm Gonzalo. It is expected to become Hurricane Gonzalo on Friday. It is still a long way from the Gulf. As it moves into the Eastern Caribbean, it will move in an environment not conducive to development. We will have plenty of time to monitor what happens with this storm.

Gonzalo
Rainfall totals

Next week, rain and thunderstorm chances will pick up for everyone else. The upper high will slide to the west. It will open up the door for a good chance of showers and storms. The good news is it will not be as hot as we end July.

Next seven days

