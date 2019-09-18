Tropical Depression Imelda to bring impacts to ArkLaTex today through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All eyes are on where the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda will go for the remainder of the week. We will likely feel the most impacts to the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday. This system will bring a needed cool-down and beneficial rainfall.

We may begin to see an increase in rainfall across deep east Texas today, and that may hold highs in the mid 80s in some areas south of I-20.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The rest of us will remain under the influence of the ridge of high pressure as highs will be in the low to mid-90s elsewhere.

Imelda is likely to move west of the ArkLaTex between us and the Dallas area. This will keep us on the rainy side of the storm Thursday and Friday as bands of tropical/Gulf air are pulled north into the region. Scattered showers and storms are a good bet both days, with highs falling into the 80s. I still think some areas will be in the low 80s both days.

The track is far enough west that we don’t have the expectation of any significant flash flooding at this point. It’s reasonable to expect some 3 to 6 inch rainfall accumulations today through Friday across east Texas, with lighter amounts into Louisiana and Arkansas. Shreveport and Texarkana could still receive an inch of rain or more.

As of now a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Shelby county through 7 p.m. Thursday. We could see additional counties/parishes added if the track shifts.

The effects of Imelda will taper off Friday into early Saturday with weekend highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with only slight rain chances each day.

