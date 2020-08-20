Tropical Depressions 13 & 14 develop with both heading to the Gulf of Mexico impacting our area next week

A warming trend will begin in the ArkLaTex Friday after another mild night. Two tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and Caribbean. Both are headed to the Gulf of Mexico.

Thursday was another pleasant day by late August standards in our area. We got off to a mild start with lows ranging from the low to middle 60s. We will see another mild night Thursday night thanks to a mostly clear sky, light wind, and dry air. Overnight lows Friday morning will likely bottom out in the mid to upper 60s. Expect another partly cloudy and mainly dry day Friday as we begin a warming trend. Daytime highs will be a few degrees warmer than today and will mainly be in the low 90s. The warming trend and mainly dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend. We will see highs return to the middle 90s. Overnight lows will return to the low 70s. Rain cannot totally be ruled out this weekend. If it develops, it will be very isolated.

Our attention will then turn to the tropics early next week. Tropical depressions 13 & 14 have developed. TD #13 is in the Atlantic and will probably track towards Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. It is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to be a hurricane as it nears south Florida. TD #14 is in the Caribbean and is forecast to cross the Yucatan and then move through the western Gulf of Mexico. It could approach the central Texas coast Tuesday as a Tropical Storm. From there it will likely move through Texas and begin to bring rain to our area by the middle of next week. Global models are just now starting to get a handle on these systems. As of right now, it appears that we could see rainfall totals in the one to three-inch range. Obviously, if TD #14 moves over or just west of the ArkLaTex, rainfall totals will probably be much higher. It appears that we’ve had two storms in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time only twice. The last time this occurred was over 60 years ago in 1959. Is anyone surprised that it happened in 2020?

With these tropical systems over the southern part of the country, we can expect to see the threat of rain continue through next weekend. Due to the expected clouds and rainfall, we will likely see below normal daytime temperatures for most of the week. Highs will be in the mid-80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 70s.

Note that there is still a great deal of uncertainty on the potential path of both tropical systems. We will probably see some changes to their forecasts as they move into the Gulf. Check back here for further updates.

–Todd Warren

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play