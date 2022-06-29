SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday will be a partly cloudy and dry day for most, before the chance of rain increases in the upcoming days as a tropical system will pass close to the ArkLaTex.

Wednesday afternoon forecast highs

Partly cloudy and hot today: If you enjoyed the comfortable morning weather yesterday we are in for a similar start today. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s with low humidity under mostly clear skies. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-90s. While we won’t see much rain today, an afternoon shower can’t be ruled out south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana as tropical air begins to move into the region.

Futurecast updated every hour

Tropical disturbance to bring scattered storms Thursday through Sunday: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the Gulf Of Mexico for possible development of a system that is near the Texas/Louisiana border. There is a medium chance (40%) that this area of low pressure will become a Tropical Depression before it makes landfall in Texas later tonight or tomorrow.

National Hurricane Center tropical outlook

Whether or not this becomes a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm it is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex beginning Thursday, and continuing through the weekend. While the heaviest rain will stay along the coast, this system will help to enhance the sea-breeze effect in the ArkLaTex as it sends humid tropical air into the region in the upcoming days. This humid air will result in scattered storms each afternoon which will keep highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Despite the chance for several days of storms, it looks like we’ll avoid any heavy rain or flash flooding threat. The Weather Prediction Center expects most areas of the ArkLaTex will receive less than an inch of rain between now and the 4th Of July, with a few isolated spots picking up between 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Expected rainfall through the 4th of July

Hot 4th Of July: High pressure will take over early next week bringing more sunshine and less rain and heating us into the mid to upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. With the high humidity behind the tropical system next week it wouldn’t be surprising to see a Heat Advisory return by the 4th. Any chance of rain will be confined to the afternoon and early evening leaving us dry for any evening fireworks festivals Monday.