Tropical downpours to continue for Friday; rain chances will decrease for the weekend

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning is starting off on a wet note in the ArkLaTex. The region is in a tropical atmosphere as temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. Rain and storms are continuing to develop and becoming more heavier. As a result, we will see more storms increasing throughout the day because of heating.

Yesterday, some parts of the ArkLaTex received between 2-3 inches of rain with the heavier downpours. The scattered showers and storms will limit daytime highs for everyone. Highs will make it up into the lower and middle 80s. As we reach sunset, the rain will begin to fizzle. Tonight, lows will only make it down to the lower 70s.

Highs for Friday

Saharan Dust is beginning to increase across the ArkLaTex. The dust will lead to some nice sunrises and sunsets in the South. However, some of the dust can cause some respiratory issues for people who have allergies. The dust will lead to hazy skies and the dust will be around off and on for the next few weeks.

Rainfall amounts

Next week, temperatures return to normal and slightly above average levels. Highs will be back in the lower and middle 90s. The humidity will remain in the region. Isolated showers and storms will be expected. Lows will stay in the lower and middle 70s.

Next seven days

