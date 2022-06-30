FUTURECAST

Potential Rainfall

It appears that today through Sunday should have a decent chance of rain and storms, especially along and south of interstate 30. There is a disturbance in the northwestern golf of Mexico that will be a rain maker for the ArkLaTex starting today. The disturbance may become a tropical depression for a short period of time before making landfall on the Texas coast.

Tomorrow Lows

Tomorrow Highs

The counter clockwise flow around the tropical low will push rainstorms into the southern parts of the architects Thursday. This rain will continue to push a bit farther north as the weekend progresses. The best accumulation of rain may be across the southern half of the ArkLaTex begin with. The track of the system will be closely monitored but any rainfall will be welcome.

Tropical Low

This system will continue to provide rain and storms Friday Saturday and Sunday before decreasing as we head into the Fourth of July Monday. Fireworks should not be in jeopardy next week. High pressure will rule on Tuesday through the extended forecast with dry weather and higher temperatures which should be in the mid to upper 90s. Enjoy dancing in the rain, while it lasts, then prepare for a great Fourth of July with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

7 Day Forecast

