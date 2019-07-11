Tropical Storm Barry causes detour for Carnival Cruise ship

Breaking News
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Carnival Cruise Ship Valor, home-ported in New Orleans, has been detoured to Mobile because of the developing tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Valor is expected to arrive at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in Mobile Thursday morning.

Passengers on board will be bused back to New Orleans. Those on Valor’s next cruise will be bused to Mobile to board the ship.

There are no reports of any other cruise ships being re-routed because of the storm.

