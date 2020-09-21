Tropical Storm Beta to bring an increasing chance of rain, cooler temperatures through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tropical Storm Beta is expected to bring an increasing chance of rain today, and it looks like the ArkLaTex will avoid any major impacts in the upcoming days, but there may be periods of heavy rain and a low-end threat for isolated flash flooding. See the latest advisory and expected impacts from Beta below.

T.S. Beta is struggling to organize this morning as the wind speeds have dropped and the thunderstorms around the center have dissipated. The storm may reorganize today, and the ArkLaTex will begin to feel some of the outer bands of the system which will bring an increasing chance of rain. Most of the rain around sunrise will be located along and south of I-20 in east Texas and Louisiana.

1-hour radar loop

There is some uncertainty as to how much rain will develop in the upcoming hours, but forecast models are all in agreement that the chance of rain will increase through the morning and into the afternoon. This won’t be an all-day type of rain, but showers will come through on and off throughout the day. There may be an occasional thunderstorm, but I expect any lightning to be at a minimum.

The on and off rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue tonight and tomorrow as Beta makes landfall along the Texas coast and then slowly moves towards the ArkLaTex. The storm will weaken into a depression then a remnant low after it makes landfall. The chance for rain will remain high Wednesday as Beta approaches, with rain tapering off late Wednesday into Thursday as the remnants of Beta move east of the region.

There is a lot of uncertainty with potential rainfall accumulations, but the repeated rain could add up to a corridor of 3 to 5 inch accumulations in east Texas and Louisiana. We have been dry enough that this shouldn’t cause any type of flash flooding since the rain will be spread out over a 3 day period. That said, by Wednesday our roadways will be more flood prone, so localized flash flooding can’t be ruled out.

Weather Prediction Center forecast 7-day rainfall accumulations

Beta will have a large impact on our temperatures through Wednesday. Expect comfortable mornings and pleasant afternoons as highs will be in the mid-70s. If it takes a while for the rain to materialize today some areas could push 80 degrees, but this will be a nice reprieve from the usual summer heat. Morning temperatures will remain in the 60s this week with afternoon highs in the mid-70s through Wednesday.

As rain tapers to an end late this week high temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s as we move into the weekend. It looks like another cold front will move in late in the weekend or early next week.

7-day forecast

