Tropical Storm Beta will bring rain and cool temperatures Tuesday, rain expected to continue Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tropical Storm Beta will continue to leave an imprint on our weather pattern as we are in for another day of widespread rainfall and cool September temperatures.

T.S. Beta officially made landfall along the Texas coast overnight. It is forecast to weaken into a Tropical Depression and slowly move east and northeast which will keep the rain going in the ArkLaTex today and tomorrow. See the latest on Beta below.

The heaviest rain early Tuesday morning will occur in northeast Texas and Oklahoma, where a band of light to moderate rain has developed. Over the past 24 hours radar estimates we have seen some 1 to 2-inch accumulations across much of the region, with the heaviest rain along I-30 in southern Arkansas. It looks like much of northwest Louisiana, including Shreveport/Bossier, will stay dry through the morning commute.

1-hour radar loop

Beta will continue to pull bands of rainfall off the Gulf Of Mexico that will then impact the ArkLaTex throughout the day. It looks like there will be a push of widespread rain this afternoon into tonight that will impact most of us. In between rounds of rainfall, skies will remain overcast today.

Temperatures will stay 15 to 20 degrees below average, as highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. In addition to taking an umbrella as you leave home today, consider a light jacket or sweater, as these temperatures will feel cool without any sun.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

It is possible we will see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain today and tomorrow across southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ flash flood outlook between I-20 and I-30. This is where they believe the risk of flash flooding is highest.

Excessive rainfall (flash flood) outlook Tuesday into Tuesday night

Rain will impact most of us Wednesday morning before it quickly tapers to an end west to east throughout the day. Clouds will hold highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.



It looks like we’ll see some sun return Thursday with rain coming to an end in most areas. We will only have a slight chance of rain Friday through the weekend. Weekend highs will return to near normal in the mid to upper 80s.

