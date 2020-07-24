Tropical Storm Hanna to bring scattered rain and storms to the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tropical Storm Hanna will pass south of the ArkLaTex today, but the winds expanding out from the center of the system will help to enhance the sea-breeze and push a few showers and storms in the during the upcoming days.

We will begin Friday dry and partly cloudy, expect clouds to increase through the day with a chance of scattered thunderstorms developing mainly in the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain and storms will be highest along and south of I-20 in east Texas and Louisiana.

The latest advisory on Tropical Storm Hanna shows wind maximum sustained wind speeds up to 40 miles per hour. Hanna is a very large system, and the outer bands take up much of the Gulf of Mexico. Wind speeds in the ArkLaTex today will be out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center forecast track continues to show Hanna moving west northwest, eventually making landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas this weekend. Even though we won’t have any direct impacts in the ArkLaTex, the size of this storm will impact our weather pattern through the weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon will likely settle in the upper 80s and low 90s due to the increasing cloud cover and chance for rain associated with Hanna.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

If you have any outdoor plans Friday evening and Friday night, it looks like most of the rain will dissipate after sunset, it will be a warm evening with temperatures eventually falling into the mid 70s overnight.

Hanna will help to enhance the sea-breeze effect again Saturday. We may start out dry, but then see another round of scattered p.m. showers and thunderstorms across much of the region. If you have outdoor plans, you should be able to squeeze them in this weekend, but there may be an occasional passing shower. No severe weather is expected but any thunderstorms Friday through Sunday will bring frequent lightning.

Rainfall accumulations will average less than an inch in most areas, we could see some spots south of I-20 near Toledo Bend wind up with 1 to 2 inches of rain which won’t cause any problems.

Looking into next week the pattern of scattered storms will continue keeping our highs running below average for much of next week.

