Tropical Storm Ida could bring some rain to ArkLaTex today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A weakening Tropical Storm Ida will pass well to the east of the ArkLaTex today, but a few outer bands may bring some rain during the afternoon. We will feel the breeze pick up as well, but there will be no threat for heavy rain, severe weather, or wind damage in any of our counties and parishes.

Ida projected path today through Wednesday

Ida is expected to move along the Mississippi River throughout the day bringing the heaviest rain into Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. We will be close enough to Ida to feel the breeze pick up today, as wind will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts this perhaps as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour from the late morning through the afternoon. These gusts won’t be strong enough to cause any tree or power line damage, so we really lucked out. There are no watches or warnings in effect for the ArkLaTex.

We will likely see sun mixed with passing clouds throughout the morning. An outer band of Ida may move in this afternoon bringing a chance for a few rain showers and a thunderstorm or two. The chance for rain will be highest in Louisiana and Arkansas, but accumulations should be less than a quarter-inch, so no flash flooding is expected.

Wind gusts between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be 20 to 25 miles per hour at times across most of the region. This won’t be enough wind to cause any power outages or tree damage. This breeze should feel nice with temperatures expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

With the lingering tropical air tomorrow and Wednesday we may see a few isolated showers and storms each afternoon, but the story for the remainder of the week will be heat returning. Highs should settle into the mid-90s with heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures Tuesday through Friday near 100 degrees each afternoon.

With some dry air returning after Wednesday we can look forward to comfortable mornings late this week and into the weekend as overnight low and morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for a nice length of time.