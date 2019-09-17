Tropical Storm Imelda develops and makes landfall over SE TX, expected to track to the west of the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Imelda briefly forms in NW Gulf of Mexico and moves into SE TX and could bring more clouds, rain and cooler temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Above normal temperatures return by early next week.

Tuesday was yet another partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures again began in the low to mid-70s and warmed into the mid to upper 90s. Rain has been hard to find but we have witnessed a few pop-up afternoon t’showers. Some change is on the way in the coming days as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda that formed this morning over the NW Gulf of Mexico slowly works its way north through Texas. As of right now, it appears that the center of this system will track to the west of the ArkLaTex over towards Dallas.

Locations near the track will have the potential to receive several inches of much needed rain. Here in our area models now indicate that most of the area will receive 1/2″ or less. We could have a few locations over the western edge of the area that pick up an inch or two. Keep in mind that if this system tracks further east, then we will see our rain potential increase dramatically. The good news with this system is that it will bring much more cloud cover and as a result, cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will fall from the mid-90s Wednesday to the low to mid-80s Friday. Overnight lows during this period won’t change much as they will likely stay in the low 70s.

Look for this system to then clear the area by the end of the weekend. Upper-level high pressure will then build back over us. This will reduce the chance for rain and bring back the above normal temperatures. Now we won’t likely see highs in the upper 90s as we’ve seen recently, but we will see highs return to the low 90s over most of the area by the end of the weekend and early next week. In the long-range outlook, I’m not really seeing much of a significant cool down probably for the rest of September. Of course, this could change. I’ll have the normal live update this evening at 8:30 pm that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

We continue to add counties and parishes to the area burn ban list. Today Sevier County in SW AR and Bienville Parish in NW LA were added to the list. See the latest burn bans in your state here.

Average High/Low for today’s’ date: 88/65.

–Todd Warren

