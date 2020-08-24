Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura to bring impacts to the ArkLaTex this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After days of uncertainty, we are starting to get a better picture of how 2 storms in the Gulf of Mexico will impact the ArkLaTex this week. It looks like most of the impacts from Marco will occur Tuesday, with Laura bringing the most significant punch of weather on Thursday.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Monday will be the calm before the storm with sunny skies in the morning turning partly cloudy as tropical air moves into the region during the afternoon. It will be a very hot day, with highs in the low to mid 90s. The tropical air will bring a surge in humidity as well. It is possible we could see a few late day showers south of I-20, but more likely rain and scattered storms will increase Tuesday associated with Tropical Storm Marco.

Tropical Storm Marco and Laura currents

National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Marco forecast

Tropical Storm Marco:

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to turn west and hug the Louisiana coastline today and tomorrow as a high end Tropical Storm, or low-end Hurricane. It is a small storm so we aren’t expecting any wind impacts in the ArkLaTex, but the outer bands will bring scattered thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday. Sometimes you can see brief spin-up tornadoes with these systems, but that isn’t looking to be much of a threat in the ArkLaTex. These should be typical summer thunderstorms with lightning, brief heavy downpours, and a few high wind gusts. Some areas could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain in Louisiana and east Texas.

We should see rain from Marco wind down late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. There will be little time between Marco moving out and Laura moving in. We will likely begin to see some of the outer bands of Laura bring rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with most of the impacts expected Thursday.

Tropical Storm/Hurricane Laura:

National Hurricane Center Hurricane Laura forecast track

Laura is forecast to become a strong hurricane, possible a category 2 or 3 at landfall along the southwest Louisiana coastline Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The current track would take the center of Laura across northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas during the daylight hours Thursday. This is when we will see heavy rain, the potential for isolated tornadoes, and even a few hurricane-force wind gusts in northwest Louisiana (in excess of 70 miles per hour). These storms will be capable of bringing tree and power line damage.

Heavy rain and flash flooding is a potential concern as Laura passes through. As Laura exits the region we will be dealing with some lingering tropical air Friday through the weekend which will result in some additional scattered storms.

Potential 7 day rainfall accumulations

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play