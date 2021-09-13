Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthens and will likely track south of the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to track to the south of the ArkLaTex. Heavy rain will still be possible over the southern edge of the area. The rain will likely be heaviest late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to spin just off of the South Texas coast. It is expected to make landfall sometime late Monday evening over the Central Texas coast. While it is still possible that the storm could become a hurricane, it is forecast to remain a tropical storm. The latest forecast models show the storm tracking through SE Texas and eventually moving south of our area across Central Louisiana late Tuesday night through Wednesday. It will then move away from our area. We have seen a trend in the model forecast track towards the south since yesterday.

1-hour radar loop

Given the current path that Nicholas is projected to take, the main concern for our area will likely be the potential for heavy rain. We will see a large variation in rainfall across the region. Rainfall totals over the northern half of the area will probably be less than one inch. Locations near the I-20 corridor in East Texas and NW Louisiana will likely receive one inch with a few isolated two-inch totals possible. Deep East Texas and parts of NW Louisiana well south of Interstate 20 will see the heaviest rain. Totals of two to five inches appear to be the most likely outcome. A few isolated locations over extreme southern Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes could see five to seven. Flash flooding could become an issue for these areas. Note that if Nicholas does track even further south closer to I-10 as some high-res models indicate, then these totals could be too high.

Other impacts from Nicholas should be minimal. Tropical storm winds are looking unlikely in our area so power issues will be extremely isolated. The threat of isolated tornadoes will likely be confined to areas of south Louisiana to the right or south of where Nicholas tracks as you can see by the SPC outlook below.

The rain threat will quickly decrease Wednesday night as Nicholas moves out. Most of the ArkLaTex is looking mainly dry from Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance approaching from the northwest could increase the chance of rain for the first half of next week.

–Todd Warren