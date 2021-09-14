Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring rain and breezy weather today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tropical Storm Nicholas will pass south of the ArkLaTex today and tomorrow, bring rain, breezy weather, but the overall impacts are expected to be low in most areas.

Nicholas is forecast to continue a slow northeast movement towards the ArkLaTex today, with the center of the storm likely passing just south of the Toledo Bend Region. The weather for most of us today will be mostly cloudy with an occasional passing rain shower, but there will be some areas south of I-20 that may see a moderate and steady rainfall this afternoon into tonight.

Future clouds and radar is showing some of the tropical bands of rain and thunderstorms setting up across Sabine and Natchitoches parishes this afternoon, and perhaps into Shelby County in Texas as well. These will be the only areas where we may see rainfall accumulations exceed 2 to 3 inches in the next 24-36 hours. Given we have been dry for the past week, the ground should be able to soak up most of this rainfall without too much running off into streets and streams and causing flooding. That said if we see 5 to 6 hours of steady rain in these areas roadway flooding can’t be ruled out this afternoon through tomorrow morning.

In Shreveport/Bossier it will be an overcast day with an occasional rain shower, and it will be mostly cloudy in Texarkana with the chance of rain developing mainly during the afternoon and evening.

It will turn into a breezy day, but the wind won’t be high enough to bring concerns for power outages or damage to structures or trees. Wind will be out of the east and southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour throughout the day, breezy, but not too windy. Some areas along and south of I-20 could see wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect for these areas from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

As Nicholas moves south of us tomorrow it will carry the threat of any heavy rain away from us by the late morning. However, scattered rain and clouds will remain overhead in some areas through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Forecast high temperatures Tuesday

A gradual drying trend will arrive late Wednesday through Friday, but another upper-level disturbance moving into the ArkLaTex behind Nicholas will keep a slight chance of rain going Thursday and Friday with any accumulations expected to be light.

After a ‘cool for Summer’ day today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s, temperatures will approach 90 degrees late this week and into the weekend. There is a higher chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms returning Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday.